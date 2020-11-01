3 women shot in Englewood

Three women were shot early Sunday in a home in Englewood on the South Side.

A group was inside a home about 2:35 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue when a fight broke out and a man began firing shots, striking three women, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right thigh and another was struck in the right leg, police said. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A third woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.