3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was in critical condition after a shooting that also wounded two others Friday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

They were near a lot about 12:51 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 21, was shot in the leg while a third man, 33, was struck in the thigh and wrist, police said. Both were in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

