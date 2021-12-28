Expand / Collapse search

3 wounded, 2 critically, in Englewood shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Englewood
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded, two critically, in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:47 p.m., three men were standing in the 6600 block of South Halsted when two unknown male suspects exited a vehicle and began to fire shots in the victims' direction, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and back and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.