3 wounded, 2 critically in Southwest Side shooting

Three people were shot, two were critically wounded after a man opened fire at a moving car on Chicago Southwest Side Saturday night.

Police say a man traveling in a dark-colored Dodge Charger fired shots at a vehicle driving parallel to him just after 10 p.m. in the 3400 West 79th Street in Ashburn.

The 23-year-old man driving the other car was shot multiple times in the torso and was transported to Christ Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man who was riding in the back seat was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

There was also an 18-year-old woman in the rear passenger seat who was taken to the same hospital with a graze wound to the shoulder in good condition.

The shooter got away. Area One Detectives are investigating.