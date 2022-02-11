3 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

Three people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was shot by a security guard who was a carry conceal license holder at a gas station in the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said. The man produced a gun after arguing with a clerk when the guard opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said. Police were able to ID the suspect and placed him in custody, officials said.

Several hours later, someone was shot on I-57 northbound at Halsted Street, Illinois State police said. District Chicago Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting about 6:25 a.m. and found one person shot with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. At approximately 7:55 a.m., all north bound lanes of I-57 northbound at Halsted Street were closed for the investigation, with traffic diverted onto Halsted Street, officials said. Lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.