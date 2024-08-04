3 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfiled Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Springfield Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was listed in good condition. He transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Another victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the chest and forearm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was also struck by gunfire, sustaining a gunshot wound to the left leg. She was transported to Stroger Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department and is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.