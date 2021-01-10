3 wounded in Albany Park shooting

A woman and two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Albany Park.

The woman and two men were sitting inside a parked vehicle about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue when someone emerged from an alley and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the head and back and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One man, 32, was shot in the arm and the other, also 32, was shot in the back and leg, police said. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair and serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate