3 wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was among three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were traveling eastbound in a vehicle around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said.

They were able to drive to the 2nd District police station where paramedics were called, according to officials.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was transported to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The girl was also shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 18-year-old was grazed on the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.