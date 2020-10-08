3 wounded in Beverly shooting

Three people were shot Wednesday while driving through Beverly on the South Side.

They were southbound in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. when someone in a maroon van unleashed gunfire in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face while another man, 21, was struck in the neck, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in fair condition.

A third man, 25, was grazed in the neck and refused medical treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.