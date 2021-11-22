3 wounded in Bishop Ford Expy. shooting Sunday night

Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

They were shot around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 120th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

They were taken to hospitals, where one of them had life-threatening injuries and the two others were expected to survive, state police said.

Troopers blocked the southbound lanes until 12:20 a.m. Monday for an investigation.

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways have more than doubled over the last year. There have been 213 reports of shootings or shots fired so far in 2021, state police said last week. In the same period in 2020, there were 101 reports of gunfire.