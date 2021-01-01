1 killed, 2 wounded in drive-by in Austin

One man was killed and two people were wounded in a drive-by Friday in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 5:05 p.m., the group was standing in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the hip and chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and a 29-year-old man was struck in the back, police said. They were both brought to Stroger Hospital where the woman is in good condition and the man is in serious condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting.