3 wounded in Gresham shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

A group of men were standing in the street around 2:34 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone opened fire from the sidewalk, police said.

A 33-year-old was struck in the leg and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and took himself to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital after being shot in the ankles, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.