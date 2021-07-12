3 wounded in separate shootings at Dolton bowling alley

Three men were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday night at a bowling alley in Dolton.

A 52-year-old man was shot around 7:55 p.m. at Dolton Bowl at 1401 East Sibley Road. The man was shot multiple times in his left leg, with graze wounds to his face and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police spokesperson Sean Howard said.

Around 11 p.m., two men were shot behind the bowling alley. One man was grazed while the other was critically wounded, Howard said.

It is unknown if the two attacks are connected, Howard said.

