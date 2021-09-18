3-year-old boy shot in the back in Calumet Heights

A 3-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The boy was inside a residence about 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck once in the back, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.