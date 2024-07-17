Chicago boy, 3, allegedly abducted by his mother: police

Chicago police are searching for a 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his own mother.

Malakhi Watkins was last seen on Saturday in the 5100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police said they believe Malakhi is in the company of his mother, 27-year-old Ariel Watkins, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

Malakhi Watkins (Chicago Police Department)

Malaki was described as a Black male, about 3-feet tall and around 40 pounds. He has a light brown complexion, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a Nike logo, white socks and black Crocs.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Malakhi and Ariel Watkins is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.