3-year-old child taken in stolen vehicle in South Loop, found safely near Union Station

A child was taken in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night in South Loop, then left near Union Station, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman exited her vehicle for a "brief moment" about 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Clinton Street, when someone jumped in and drove away, with the child still inside, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The carjacker then left the 3-year-old child in the 500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, where they were found by a security guard who alerted police.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was listed in good condition, police said.

The stolen vehicle was also found moments later, unoccupied, in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue, police said.

Advertisement

There was no one in custody.