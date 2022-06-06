3-year-old girl grazed by bullet inside Longwood Manor home

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while inside her home early Monday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males began firing into the home from outside, Chicago police said.

The girl sustained a graze wound to the buttocks and was transported by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Days earlier, a 6-year-old girl was grazed in the thigh by a bullet while in the backyard of a home in Calumet Heights.