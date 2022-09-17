3-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

A 3-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Police say around 11 p.m. a child was in the back seat of a car in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when a black sedan drove by and fired shots.

The back window was shattered, and the victim was hit in the head by fragments.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.