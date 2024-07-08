Dogs arrive in Chicago after being rescued from 'deplorable conditions' at Oklahoma puppy mill

Dozens of puppies and dogs landed in the Chicago area Monday morning after being rescued from a puppy mill in Oklahoma.

The canine caravan arrived by plane at the DuPage Airport carrying more than 30 dogs. All of them are different ages, different sizes and different breeds, but they all share a horrible history.

They were among 250 dogs rescued from a large scale puppy mill in Milburn, Oklahoma last March, most living in outdoor cages in poor and solitary conditions.

"These puppies were from a breeder, breeders, two of them, that were keeping them in deplorable conditions. Unsanitary," said Dean Daubert. CEO of Anderson Humane. "They had to get several medical treatments."

By noon, nine of the dogs had arrived at the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society's Adoption Center in River North.

"They'll have to get a physical examination by our veterinary team. We'll do all of their vaccines, their spay-neuter. We'll check that there's nothing else that needs to be addressed medically. We'll do behavior evaluations again. They weren't brought up in the best conditions," said Darlene Duggan, interim president of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

They're expecting this could be the first wave of many rescues coming from the south, with an active hurricane season predicted.

"Dogs are so resilient. They're so forgiving of everything we do to them. It's so surprising. Like the way they learn to bond again and trust again. It's just like amazing," said Veronica Gutierrez, an Anti-Cruelty Society investigator.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs from Oklahoma, more information will be shared HERE in the next week.