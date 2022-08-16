30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham

A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.