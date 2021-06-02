$3,000 scholarship offered to CPS grads seeking to become Chicago teachers

Chicago Public Schools graduates seeking a career in teaching could be awarded a new $3,000 renewable scholarship.

Illinois State University announced on Tuesday that CPS students who join the Teach Chicago Tomorrow Pathways Partnership program and enroll at the school will be awarded the scholarship.

Teach Chicago Tomorrow is a new initiative between the College of Education at ISU, CPS, and City Colleges of Chicago (CCC). The program is designed to allow CPS graduates to earn their education degree in their own community before beginning a CPS teaching career.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"This is an investment in the teacher workforce of Chicago," said Dr. James Wolfinger, dean of ISU's College of Education. "One in six teachers in the state graduated from Illinois State University. For over 150 years, this University has developed a reputation for preparing the highest quality teachers. Teach Chicago Tomorrow extends our commitment to providing access to our top teacher education programs."

CPS students enrolled in the program will enroll at CCC for their first two years of college before completing their degree and licensure requirements through ISU classes held in Chicago.

Students can earn elementary education or special education degrees and teacher licensure with bilingual endorsement options.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Enrolled students will work with financial aid counselor's to identify any state, federal, and additional supports in addition to the scholarship.

Students and families that are interested in the program can join a free virtual information session on June 3 at 6 p.m. More information is available at TeachChicagoT.eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

Applications to begin the 2021 fall program are now open.