A 31-year-old man was shot while walking outside near Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 3:20 a.m., in the 5200 block of North Pulaski, the man was walking outside when shots were fired.

He was shot once in the leg and took himself to Swedish Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.