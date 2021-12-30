32 catalytic converters stolen in Northbrook

Police say 32 catalytic converters were stolen from various locations in Northbrook between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

The thefts took place at six different locations in Northbrook's commercial business district.

Northbrook police are increasing patrols in business areas.

Authorities believe the following makes/models of vehicles are vulnerable to theft in the Northbrook area:

Work trucks;

Toyota Prius;

Honda Accord;

Mitsubishi Outlander;

Honda CR-V.

Anyone with information on these thefts can contact the Police Department at 847-564-2060.