32 families displaced after fire reported in Prospect Heights condominium

More than two dozen families were displaced after a fire erupted in Prospect Heights Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:04 p.m., Prospect Heights police and fire officials responded to 818 E. Willow Road for a structural fire.

Residents and their pets were evacuated both from 816 and 818 E. Willow Road, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, the fire was contained to two units.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Prospect Heights police say 32 families have been displaced due to the damage.