32 families displaced in fire at Griffith apartment complex

Dozens of people have been displaced from their homes after a fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Griffith, Indiana.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. in an apartment at the Park West and Mansard apartment complex, 1740 Dylane Dr., according to Griffith Deputy Fire Chief Don Hill.

Thirty-two families were displaced from their homes, Hill said. One firefighter was taken to Munster Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started in a utility room with laundry, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, Hill said.

The Red Cross is working to find housing for the displaced people, Hill said.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office is leading the investigation.