32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening.

The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.

Five people were wounded in a single attack Friday evening in the Douglas area on the South Side. They were standing in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a gunman opened fire at 11:45 p.m., police said. Three men in their teens and 20s, and one 18-year-old woman, were wounded in the attack.

Homicides

Early Sunday, a man was killed in Englewood on the South Side. Officers found the 40-year-old on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body in the 700 block of West 73rd Street around 3:35 a.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police reported no arrests.

Friday night, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

A man was killed on a porch Friday evening in Stony Island Park. Someone opened fire on him around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Nonfatal attacks

Three men were wounded in an attack in Humboldt Park Friday. Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. They were all treated at hospitals.

Also Friday, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in South Chicago. She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. She was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.

Early Saturday, a woman was shot in River North. A man walked up to the vehicle she was in and showed a weapon in the 100 block of West Illinois Street. The man driving tried to leave as the gunman shot into the vehicle, striking the woman in both her legs. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in citywide shootings.

The Sun-Times counts weekend shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.