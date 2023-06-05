32 To Do: Colorful Pride events happening in Chicagoland

Pride Month is a month-long celebration dedicated to celebrating and remembering the LGBTQ+ community full of colorful events, parades, festivals, and educational discussions. Pride Month will take place from June 1 to June 30.

Here is a list of Chicagoland Pride events happening in the month of June:

Chicago

The 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade organized by PRIDE Chicago is 4-mile parade. It is one of the city's second-largest parade.

Time: 12:00 PM

Date: June 25, 2023

Location: Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park Neighborhoods

https://chicagopride.gopride.com/info.cfm

Live music events at the AT&T Store.

Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Date: June 10, 2023

Location: 600 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

https://turnupthelove.com/events/

Music, dancing, educational programs, and more.

Time: 11:00 AM

Date: June 24, 2023

Location: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL

https://www.timeout.com/chicago/lgbtq/navy-pier-pride

Outdoor party celebration on the beach.

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Date: June 25, 2023

Location: 3101 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-pride-just-us-at-pier-31-tickets-638208337317

An afternoon dance party for LGBTQ+ singles to dance together.

Time: 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM

Date: June 18, 2023

Location: 2500 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-foundation-for-women-tea-dance-ft-dj-rexi-tickets-643327288237?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Family friendly block party with tents, balloons and a DJ.

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Date: June 25, 2023

Location: Jarvis Square (Rogers Park Neighborhood)

https://business.rpba.org/events/details/family-pride-in-jarvis-square-11343

Kids will make arts and craft projects for pride month.

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: 122 N. Aberdeen Street, Chicago IL

https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/644fda49e261318a32cd1a38

A Chicago Party with disco and house music.

Time: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Date: June 18, 2023

Location: 3458 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-spot-chicago-pridefest-tickets-639044598597

This event includes pregame performance, TikTok stars Partnership with the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, and more.

Time: 7:05 PM

Date: June 13, 2023

Location: 1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL

https://www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/specials/pride

This skating event centers Black LGBTQ community but is open to all. It is a night of roller skating, bowling, and refreshments.

Date & Time: June 10 · 10:30 PM – June 11 · 1AM

Location: 1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-skate-party-tickets-630816959507

A silent party using noise cancelation headphones.

Time & Date: June 23 · 9pm - June 24 · 1am

Location: S2239 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-month-silent-party-tickets-615684949257

Suburbs

5th annual parade that will run from Benton Street to Broadway Avenue to Downer Place to River Street.

Time: 12 noon

Date: June 11, 2023

Location: East Benton Street, Aurora, IL

https://pinkuk.com/events/north-america/usa/illinois/aurora/aurora-pride-2023

You will be able to meet local LGBTQIA+ artists, members of Evanston Pride and Evanston Made.

Time: 4:30 PM - 7: 30 PM

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: 1703 Orrington Avenue Evanston, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-unites-us-artist-reception-open-house-tickets-638385848257

Shop local queer makers and explore creativity.

Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Date: June 10, 2023

Location: 1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL

https://www.visitchicagonorthshore.com/Events/evanston-pride-queer-makers-market-1

The event will feature live bands, food, and adult beverages.

Time: 6:00 PM-9:00 PM

Date: June 29, 2023

Location: 1050 W Romeo Road, Romeoville, IL

https://www.romeoville.org/calendar.aspx?EID=3513

You will be able to donate or shop for news clothes. Donations include New/used men's/women's/kids ages 8+ clothing, formal clothing, wigs, packers, bras, binders, jewelry, shoes, hats, bags, hairstyling tools, and more.

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Location: 1400 S Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL

https://allevents.in/elk%20grove%20village/pop-up-closet-elk-grove-pride/200024549318729

A panel on the transgender experience for pride month.

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Date: June 28, 2023

Location: 1010 Madison St, Oak Park, IL

https://www.oak-park.us/events/transgender-experience-oak-park-panel-discussion

Pride fest is family friendly, queer centered, and for all ages.

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Date: June 24, 2023

Location: 367 Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL

https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/elmhurst/events/school-of-rock-elmhurst-at-family-pride-fest-june-24-2023

A program to help students who identify as LGBTQ+ feel safe and welcome in the community.

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Date: June 12th-16th

Location: 500 W 5th Ave, Naperville,IL

https://allevents.in/naperville/alive-with-pride-summer-club-for-tweens-and-teens/200024562128820

NW Indiana

Come celebrate in rainbow color dress code.

Time: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Date: June 11, 2023

Location: 7051 Kennedy Avenue Hammond, IN

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-the-rainbow-pride-festival-tickets-597563999007

Family friendly event that will offer food and musical performances.

Time:1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Date: June 17, 2023

Location: Guy Foreman Amphitheater, Michigan City, IN

https://www.emichigancity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=4830&month=6&year=2023&day=17&calType=0