Expand / Collapse search

32 To Do: Colorful Pride events happening in Chicagoland

By Allyson Smith
Published 
Pride
FOX 32 Chicago

Lake County gears up for a Pride Month celebration Saturday

Its Pride Month, and Lake County is getting ready to celebrate in a big way! Lake County Pride Fest is Saturday, and program manager Jen Hoetin joined Good Day Chicago on Monday to talk about what everyone can expect, and why its so important.

CHICAGO - Pride Month is a month-long celebration dedicated to celebrating and remembering the LGBTQ+ community full of colorful events, parades, festivals, and educational discussions. Pride Month will take place from June 1 to June 30. 

Here is a list of Chicagoland Pride events happening in the month of June:

Chicago

Chicago Pride Parade 

(ChicagoPride.GoPride.com)

The 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade organized by PRIDE Chicago is 4-mile parade. It is one of the city's second-largest parade. 

Time: 12:00 PM
Date: June 25, 2023
Location: Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park Neighborhoods
https://chicagopride.gopride.com/info.cfm  

Turn Up the Love Tour

Live music events at the AT&T Store. 

Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Date: June 10, 2023
Location: 600 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
https://turnupthelove.com/events/

Navy Pier Pride 

Music, dancing, educational programs, and more. 

Time: 11:00 AM
Date: June 24, 2023
Location: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL
https://www.timeout.com/chicago/lgbtq/navy-pier-pride

Chicago Pride "Just Us" at Pier 31

Outdoor party celebration on the beach.

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Date: June 25, 2023
Location: 3101 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-pride-just-us-at-pier-31-tickets-638208337317

Tea Dance

An afternoon dance party for LGBTQ+ singles to dance together. 

Time: 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM
Date: June 18, 2023
Location: 2500 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-foundation-for-women-tea-dance-ft-dj-rexi-tickets-643327288237?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Family Pride in Jarvis Square

Family friendly block party with tents, balloons and a DJ. 

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Date: June 25, 2023 
Location: Jarvis Square (Rogers Park Neighborhood)
https://business.rpba.org/events/details/family-pride-in-jarvis-square-11343 

Tinkering Time: Pride Month Arts and Crafts

Kids will make arts and craft projects for pride month. 

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Date:  June 15, 2023
Location: 122 N. Aberdeen Street, Chicago IL
https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/644fda49e261318a32cd1a38 

Sweet Spot

(Eventbrite.com)

A Chicago Party with disco and house music. 

Time: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Date: June 18, 2023
Location: 3458 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-spot-chicago-pridefest-tickets-639044598597 

Cub’s Annual Pride Celebration  

(mlb.com)

This event includes pregame performance, TikTok stars Partnership with the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, and more.

Time: 7:05 PM
Date: June 13, 2023
Location: 1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
https://www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/specials/pride 

Pride Skate Party 

This skating event centers Black LGBTQ community but is open to all. It is a night of roller skating, bowling, and refreshments. 

Date & Time: June 10 · 10:30 PM – June 11 · 1AM
Location: 1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-skate-party-tickets-630816959507 

Pride Month Silent Party

A silent party using noise cancelation headphones.

Time & Date: June 23 · 9pm - June 24 · 1am
Location: S2239 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-month-silent-party-tickets-615684949257

Suburbs

Aurora Pride Parade

5th annual parade that will run from Benton Street to Broadway Avenue to Downer Place to River Street.

Time: 12 noon
Date: June 11, 2023
Location: East Benton Street, Aurora, IL
https://pinkuk.com/events/north-america/usa/illinois/aurora/aurora-pride-2023  

Pride Unites Us- Artist Rection & Open House

(Eventbrite.com)

You will be able to meet local LGBTQIA+ artists, members of Evanston Pride and Evanston Made.

Time: 4:30 PM - 7: 30 PM
Date: June 15, 2023
Location: 1703 Orrington Avenue Evanston, IL 
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-unites-us-artist-reception-open-house-tickets-638385848257 

Evanston Pride Queer Maker’s Market

(ChicagoNorthShore.com)

Shop local queer makers and explore creativity.

Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM 
Date: June 10, 2023
Location: 1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
https://www.visitchicagonorthshore.com/Events/evanston-pride-queer-makers-market-1 

Rockin’ the Ville PRIDE

The event will feature live bands, food, and adult beverages.

Time: 6:00 PM-9:00 PM
Date: June 29, 2023
Location: 1050 W Romeo Road, Romeoville, IL
https://www.romeoville.org/calendar.aspx?EID=3513

Pop-up Closet Elk Grove Pride 

You will be able to donate or shop for news clothes. Donations include New/used men's/women's/kids ages 8+ clothing, formal clothing, wigs, packers, bras, binders, jewelry, shoes, hats, bags, hairstyling tools, and more.

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
Location: 1400 S Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL
https://allevents.in/elk%20grove%20village/pop-up-closet-elk-grove-pride/200024549318729

Transgender Experience in Oak Park Panel Discussion

A panel on the transgender experience for pride month.

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Date: June 28, 2023
Location: 1010 Madison St, Oak Park, IL
https://www.oak-park.us/events/transgender-experience-oak-park-panel-discussion

School of Rock Elmhurst at Family Pride Fest 

Pride fest is family friendly, queer centered, and for all ages. 

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Date: June 24, 2023
Location: 367 Spring Road, Elmhurst, IL
https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/elmhurst/events/school-of-rock-elmhurst-at-family-pride-fest-june-24-2023 

ALIVE with Pride Summer Club for Tweens and Teens

(allevents.in)

A program to help students who identify as LGBTQ+ feel safe and welcome in the community.

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Date: June 12th-16th 
Location: 500 W 5th Ave, Naperville,IL
https://allevents.in/naperville/alive-with-pride-summer-club-for-tweens-and-teens/200024562128820

NW Indiana 

Taste the Rainbow Pride Festival 

Come celebrate in rainbow color dress code.

Time: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Date: June 11, 2023
Location: 7051 Kennedy Avenue Hammond, IN 
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-the-rainbow-pride-festival-tickets-597563999007

Michigan City Pride Fest 

Family friendly event that will offer food and musical performances. 

Time:1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Date: June 17, 2023
Location: Guy Foreman Amphitheater, Michigan City, IN
https://www.emichigancity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=4830&month=6&year=2023&day=17&calType=0