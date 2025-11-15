33-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal West Side shooting: police

The Brief Dalwayne Howard, 33, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man. The incident occurred on Oct. 6 in the 0–100 block of N. Kilbourn Avenue; Howard was arrested on Nov. 13 in the 2500 block of W. Fitch Avenue. Howard is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.



A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Dalwayne Howard, 33, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

On Oct. 6, Howard allegedly fatally shot a 36-year-old man in the 0-100 block of N. Kilbourn Avenue.

Howard was arrested on Nov. 13 around 3:12 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. Fitch Avenue.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Sunday.