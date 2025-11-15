33-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal West Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
Dalwayne Howard, 33, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
On Oct. 6, Howard allegedly fatally shot a 36-year-old man in the 0-100 block of N. Kilbourn Avenue.
Howard was arrested on Nov. 13 around 3:12 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. Fitch Avenue.
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.