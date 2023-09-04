34-year-old man shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday night.

At about 10:44 p.m., a 34-year-old man was driving in the 4600 block of South Rockwell when he noticed five to six men standing in the street, police said.

At that time, the victim heard shots and was struck in the right hand by gunfire.

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.