35-year-old man fatally shot in domestic dispute in Indiana: officials
DYER, Ind. - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in Dyer, Ind. on Sunday, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Officials responded to the 8600 block of Beall Street after 5 p.m. An investigation revealed that a 35-year-old man was at a residence to visit his child and the child's mother. A dispute occurred that allegedly included threats against the woman's mother.
According to officials, a 52-year-old man who owns the residence began to argue with the 35-year-old on the street when the 35-year-old was shot.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 52-year-old man is being held for questioning, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Officials said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.