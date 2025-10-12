35-year-old man fatally shot in domestic dispute in Indiana: officials

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute Sunday in the 8600 block of Beall Street in Dyer, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Police said the man was visiting his child and the child’s mother when an argument broke out with a 52-year-old homeowner, who allegedly shot him. The 52-year-old is being held for questioning, a firearm was recovered, and officials said the incident was isolated with no threat to the public.



What we know:

Officials responded to the 8600 block of Beall Street after 5 p.m. An investigation revealed that a 35-year-old man was at a residence to visit his child and the child's mother. A dispute occurred that allegedly included threats against the woman's mother.

According to officials, a 52-year-old man who owns the residence began to argue with the 35-year-old on the street when the 35-year-old was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 52-year-old man is being held for questioning, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Officials said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.