3rd man charged in murder of 50-year-old blind man in Lawndale

article

Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a third man in connection to the 2018 shooting death of a 50-year-old blind man in Lawndale.

Deangelo Joyce was arrested Tuesday in Des Plaines after police identified him as a participant in the murder of Johnny Shanklin, Chicago police said in a news release Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Little Village resident was expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Days after the shooting, prosecutors charged two members of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang with opening fire on a group of unarmed people April 24, 2018.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Demarcus Washington, Dureya Lark and a third man allegedly exited a car and fired 14 rounds, prosecutors said then. Shanklin was struck in the back by one of the bullets and died at a hospital.

Advertisement

Officers chased a car suspected in the shooting and recovered a 9mm pistol thrown from its window, prosecutors said then.

The driver of the car crashed at Cermak Road and St. Louis Avenue, where Washington and Lark were arrested, prosecutors said. At the time, a third suspect remained at large.

Court records show Joyce pleaded guilty in 2014 to aggravated battery of a police officer and was sentenced to boot camp.

Washington’s charges were reduced to possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, court records state. He was found not guilty of the charge in 2019.

Lark’s murder case remains pending.