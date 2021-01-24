4 adults, 2 children hospitalized in Park Manor crash

Four adults and two children were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., a person was driving a 2018 gray Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed in the 7400 block of South State Street when it sideswiped a 2019 silver Nissan Murano traveling in the same direction, police said.

The Ford then struck a parked 2021 gray Kia Forte with two people inside, police said. The impact of the collision caused the Kia to strike a black Yukon Denali which was parked and unoccupied, police said.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene of the crash, police said.

A 51-year-old man driving the Nissan and his passengers — a woman, 36, and two girls, 1 and 6 —were taken to the Unversity of Chicago Medical Center for observation but reported no injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old woman riding inside the Kia was transported to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said. A 32-year-old also riding in the Kia was brought to St. Bernard Hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the Ford had not been located as of Sunday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.