4 armed robberies reported within an hour in Rogers Park

Four armed robberies were reported within minutes of each other Thursday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each case, the suspect walked into a store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register, Chicago police said. After leaving, the suspect robbed someone who was on the street.

All robberies took place between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., police said.

The incidents happened:

in the 7000 block of North Clark Street;

in the 6900 block of North Clark Street;

in the 1700 block of West Lunt Avenue and

in the 7000 block of North Paulina Street.

The suspect was described as an 18 to 30-year-old man, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-2 and 160-200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie and a half mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.