4 car Waukegan crash leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured

A four vehicle crash in Waukegan left one person dead Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wadsworth Road and North Lewis Avenue following a serious car crash. When officials arrived, they discovered a 2007 white Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound crossed a red light, striking a 2014 black Chevy Malibu what was heading westbound.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is pending release until family notification, but he is being referred to as a man in his 50s, with a valid driver's license at this time. No one else was in the Malibu, and The Lake County Illinois Corner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for later this week.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe is being identified as a Zion woman in her 40s, with a revoked driver's license. She is currently wanted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant for aggravated battery, police said. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in this crash, police said. However, they only suffered light contact and were able to drive away from the scene. No one in those vehicles required any medical attention.

Officers are still trying to determine if any safety belts were used, in either vehicle, and if impairment was a factor in this crash. As the investigation proceeds, it will be reviewed by the Lake County Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office for proper charging, police said.

"I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Waukegan Police Department that responded to this unnecessary tragedy and the work they did. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Zion Police Department," Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said. "Both agencies responded the moment this incident occurred and assisted us until we cleared the scene. The amount of professionalism and assistance both provided, were second to none."

There is no further information at this time.