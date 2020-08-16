4 charged after protest in Loop

article

Four people are facing felony charges in connection with a protest Saturday that devolved into violent confrontations between police and protesters in the Loop.

Jeremey Johnson, 25, of Lake View, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for allegedly hitting an officer in the head with a skateboard multiple times, Chicago police said.

Nicoline Arlet, 24, allegedly took a body camera that had been ripped off an officer, police said. The Pilsen resident was charged with theft of government property.

LIGHTFOOT DEFENDS CHICAGO POLICE AFTER CLASH WITH PROTESTERS

Eighteen-year-old Elena Chamorro, of Lake View, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer after she allegedly “battered a uniformed deputy chief of police,” police said. She also faces a count of misdemeanor mob action.

Shaundric Mann, 24, is charged with resisting peace officers for allegedly breaking through a line of officers after being told to stay back, police said. He is accused of striking one officer in the face with a bullhorn.

Chamorro and Arlet’s bonds were both set at $5,000, according to court records. They are due back in court Aug. 24th.

Johnson and Mann are due in bond court Monday.

