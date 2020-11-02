4 charged with Carol Stream shipping container burglary

article

Four men have been charged with stealing merchandise from a semi parked outside a business last week in west suburban Carol Stream.

Sean Gayles, 38; Donald Harris, 30; Rodney Buckley, 28; and Patrick Mitchell, 34, are charged with one felony count each of burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities were called about the break-in at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Demar Logistics Inc., 376 Lies Road East in Carol Stream, prosecutors said. A van reportedly parked next to a shipping container before three people got out, opened the trailer with bolt cutters and stole merchandise from within.

Patrick Mitchell (left) and Donald Harris | DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

Gayles, who was driving the van, was taken into custody when officers arrived, the state’s attorney’s office said. The other three suspects tried to run but were eventually caught and arrested.

Judge Maureen Dunsing set bail at $20,000 for each of the men during a hearing Saturday in Wheaton, prosecutors said. They are due back in court Nov. 23 for arraignment.