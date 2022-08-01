4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend.

According to CWB Chicago, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd.

The victim then took the officers into the crowd and pointed to the three suspects, CWB Chicago reports. The officers then watched as the three suspects again stole another person's phone.

Officers arrested the three individuals and found three iPhones, a stolen credit and a stolen identification card in their possession, CWB Chicago reports, citing prosecutors.

Ximena Rodriguez, 24, Juan Ramirez, 25, and Arceli Quinones, 31 — all from Los Angeles — were charged with felony theft, Chicago police confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago.

Antony Bardales, 41, of Denver, was also charged with felony theft. According to CWB Chicago, he was allegedly driving a van that contained a bag with 10 stolen phones.

When police asked Bardales about the phones, he allegedly told them he bought them at the music festival for $50 each and planned to sell them for parts in Denver, CWB Chicago reports, citing prosecutors.