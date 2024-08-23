4 Chicagoans who stole clothing from Oak Brook mall could get 7 years in prison: prosecutors

Four Chicago residents were arrested following separate incidents at two Oak Brook stores this week, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Talia Martinez-Pacheco, 23, and Santiago Rojas-Galea, 18, were charged after allegedly stealing nearly $2,400 worth of clothing from Macy's at Oakbrook Center on August 21. That same day, Cheryl Gryer, 26, and Daiveon Watson, 21, were accused of taking more than $800 in merchandise from Nordstrom at the mall.

The four suspects appeared in court on Thursday and were charged with burglary and retail theft. If found guilty, they could get up to seven years in prison.

Watson, Santiago, Talia, and Cheryl (Clockwise)

"Make no mistake, if you are caught stealing in DuPage County, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Martinez-Pacheco and Rojas-Galea are scheduled to appear in court again on September 16, while Gryer and Watson are due back September 9.