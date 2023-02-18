4 Cook County men charged with attempt murder in Addison shooting

article

Four Cook County men have each been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Addison on Thursday.

Brandon Pichardo, 23; Damian Gonzales, 24; Irubiel Martinez, 19; and Efrain Garcia, 27 all appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a DuPage County judge set bond at $2 million with 10% to apply for each of them.

Addison police officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of S. Wisconsin around 12:42 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in a Jeep SUV parked in the driveway of a residence. Both victims, who were seated in the front driver’s and passenger’s seats, were shot multiple times.

The victims were taken to an area hospital.

Police say the victims were sitting in the Jeep when the four men arrived in a Nissan Altima. Gonzalez, Pichardo and Garcia exited the Nissan and approached the vehicle in which the victims were seated, according to prosecutors.

Gonzalez, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, allegedly shot at the victims, striking one of the victims two times and the other eleven times.

Following the shooting, all four defendants fled the scene.

Pichardo, Gonzales and Martinez were arrested the same day as the shooting. Garcia was arrested the following day.

Each of the men are facing charges for attempted murder.

The next court appearance for all four men is scheduled for March 20 for arraignment.