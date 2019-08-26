4 homes burglarized while residents slept in Glen Ellyn, Wheaton

article

Police were investigating a string of early Monday home burglaries that targeted residents while they slept in west suburban Wheaton and Glen Ellyn.

The burglaries, which happened between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., targeted one home in Wheaton near Forest and Stoddard avenues, and three Glen Ellyn homes near Western Avenue and Anthony Street, the Glen Ellyn and Wheaton police departments said in statements.

Entry was gained while the residents were sleeping and items were removed, police said.

Residents in the area with exterior cameras are asked to report anything suspicious from that time to Glen Ellyn police at 630-469-1187 or Lieutenant Bill Cooley of the Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.

The cases remain under investigation, police said.

Wheaton police also reported numerous burglaries to motor vehicle between Aug. 21, and Aug. 22. The burglaries occurred in the areas of the Dorset Drive, Richton Drive, and Sherwood Place.