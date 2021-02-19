At least 4 firefighters hurt in extra-alarm Bridgeport fire

article

At least four firefighters were injured in an extra-alarm fire Friday morning in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Crews responded to the blaze about 7:15 a.m. at an apartment complex near 27th Street and Lowe Avenue, Chicago police and fire officials said.

A mayday alert was called but all firefighters were accounted for, fire officials said. At least four were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire spread to at least one other home, and the number of displacements was not yet known, officials said.

As of 8 a.m., the blaze was not yet under control, officials said.