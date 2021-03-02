4 hurt Monday in citywide shootings

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago including a 19-year-old man was shot and an 11-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet at a gas station in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 19-year-old was leaving the store of a gas station in the 100 block of West 127th Street, when someone fired shots at him striking him in the groin area, Chicago police said. The man returned fire, but no one was struck. An 11-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle parked at a gas pump was also struck in the face.

The man was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A weapon was found in the 12600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The 11-year-old girl does not appear to have been the intended target.

A 19-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side. About 4:10 p.m., he was in his vehicle in the 300 block of East 86th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

A man was shot in Clearing on the Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing outside next to a vehicle about 2:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of West 64th Place when a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the left thigh and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Twenty-seven people were shot, six fatally, last weekend in citywide.