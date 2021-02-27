7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend

A teenage boy was killed and six other people wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The boy, 16, was visiting a friend about 8:45 p.m. Friday when two males started arguing with him inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street, Chicago police said.

The males began hitting the boy, but he was able to escape the apartment and fled down the street, police said.

The males chased him and fired shots as they ran, striking him several times throughout the body.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his identity.

The two males were taken into custody and were being questioned by Area One detectives Friday night.

In nonfatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was wounded Friday night in Back of the Yards.

He was walking about 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

Two people were shot Friday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

A male was driving east on I-290 about 8:20 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired shots at him near Pulaski Road, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting caused the male to crash into an embankment, and he was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound, state police said. A female in his vehicle was not injured.

About 15 minutes later, a female who was driving a separate vehicle showed up at a local hospital and said she had been injured in the shooting, state police said.

Neither person’s injuries were considered life-threatening, state police said.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 34, was shot in the leg about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

At least two other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 16 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.