Man fatally shot in Brainerd: police

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

He was found unresponsive about 3:55 a.m. in front of a home in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the homicide.

