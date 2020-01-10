4 in custody after violent Lincoln Park robbery attempt

Four people were arrested after allegedly beating and trying to rob a woman Thursday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 27-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk at 6:12 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Willow Street when the males approached her, according to Chicago police. One of them announced a robbery and tried to grab her belongings.

The woman was knocked to the ground during a struggle and the suspects kicked her after they were unable to take her property, police said. They then ran toward the North/Clybourn CTA Red Line station.

All four were arrested at the station and charges are pending, according to police. Area Central detectives are investigating.