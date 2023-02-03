4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland

Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building.

Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.

The bus driver then lost control and collided with a currency exchange, police said.

A 48-year-old man who was a passenger on the bus went to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 54-year-old male passenger went to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The 28-year-old female bus driver went to Little Company of Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Nissan was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.