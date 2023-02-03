Expand / Collapse search

4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CTA crashes into currency exchange on South Side

A CTA crashed into a currency exchange on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building.

Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.

The bus driver then lost control and collided with a currency exchange, police said.

A 48-year-old man who was a passenger on the bus went to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 54-year-old male passenger went to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The 28-year-old female bus driver went to Little Company of Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Nissan was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.