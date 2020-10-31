4 injured in car crash in Englewood

Four people, including two girls, were injured Friday in a car crash in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8:10 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving a red Chevy sedan west on 59th Street, when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a tree in the 1800 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver and a 31-year-old woman passenger were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. Two girls, 5 and 6, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital also in fair condition.

Chicago police are investigating the crash.