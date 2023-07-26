4 men robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

Chicago police are searching for four men responsible for a string of armed robberies on the city's South Side.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victims on the street, displayed handguns and demanded the victims' property.

The offenders would then flee the scene in a vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

90 Block of East 69th Street on June 25 at 10 a.m.

7400 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on June 25 at 10:03 a.m.

0-100 Block of West 69th Street on Jul 13 at 3:20 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are four African-American men between the ages of 20 and 25 and between five-foot-seven and six-foot-one.

The men had dreadlocks and were wearing black and red hooded sweatshirts with black pants.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.