4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night.

At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh, and also transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and thigh, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 62-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and flank, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.