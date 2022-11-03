4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night.
At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh, and also transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 34-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and thigh, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 62-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and flank, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
No offenders are in custody.