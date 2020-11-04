4 more employees of chief judge’s office test positive for COVID-19

Four more employees of Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

One of those employees works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office. There were no new cases reported among juvenile detainees.

Two employees work for the adult probation department at the Criminal Court Administration Building, while the fourth works in the social services department, officials said.

So far, 61 staff and 45 detainees of the juvenile center have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

At the Office of the Chief Judge, 135 court employees and six judges have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.